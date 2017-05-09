Warm weather training camps a no-go for Red Hands 09 May 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Mickey Harte sees no need for Tyrone to participate in pre-championship training camps abroad.

Monaghan and Donegal enjoyed breaks in Portugal and New York respectively ahead of the throw-in to this year's Ulster SFC, while there are rumours that other counties took part in unofficial team holidays, but the Anglo-Celt Cup holders made do with two days at Carton House in Kildare.

"I just try to think on behalf of the players and their families. I think it is a big ask to ask players to down tools, leave work, leave their families and go away to head off for that length of time," Harte told the Belfast Telegraph.

"If we got a big decent weekend, from Friday to Sunday, I would be more than happy with that. I think we have lots of good facilities here and we don't need to go any further than that.

"That's just my opinion and the way I look at it, other people decide to go other places. Obviously they get value out of that, but I have never asked that of our players over all the years I have been with them and I don't intend to do that either."