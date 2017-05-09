Cautious welcome from Galway to proposed new hurling revamp 09 May 2017





A general view of the Galway hurlers.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. A general view of the Galway hurlers.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

by John Fallon

Galway has given a cautious welcome to the proposal by GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghaíl to change the structure of the hurling championship.

Galway chief executive John Hynes said the move was ‘a step in the right direction’ and he hopes that a plan will be put in place to hold a Special Congress later in autumn to implement change.

And while the staging of senior hurling championship matches in Galway would be a welcome move, Hynes indicated that ‘meaningful matches’ for their underage sides would also need to be worked out.

“We don’t know the proposal yet or have any of the details, so it is difficult to comment on them.

“But the move next month to hold a Special Congress in the autumn is a welcome move and a step in the right direction,” he said.

Galway brought a detailed motion to Congress earlier this year looking for all their teams — senior, minor and U-21 — to be included in the same provincial championship.

The motion was withdrawn at Congress with Galway being assured that the matter would be looked at in some other format.

Having Galway minor and U-21 teams accommodated in a provincial championship or some other structure looks like being a big issue for the Tribesmen in any reform measures.

“It is a top priority for us to have meaningful, competitive games for all our underage teams.

“But the first thing is to see the details of what is being proposed and then we will be in a position to comment and contribute,” added Hynes.