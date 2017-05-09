Tipp sweating over 'Bonner' Maher 09 May 2017





Tipperary's Padraic Maher and Patrick Maher.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Tipperary's Padraic Maher and Patrick Maher.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher is a doubt for Tipperary’s Munster SHC opener against Cork.

The influential attacker suffered a hamstring strain on club duty for Lorrha-Dorrha over the weekend and his county manager Michael Ryan has confirmed that it will be 24-48 hours before he knows whether or not the player is likely to feature against the Rebels in Semple Stadium on May 21st.

The Premier County are hopeful that Seamus Callanan will have recovered from the thumb injury sustained during the league semi-final win over Wexford, but Niall O'Meara, Donagh Maher and John Meagher have all been ruled out of the provincial quarter-final on Sunday week.