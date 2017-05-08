Team news: two changes for All-Ireland champions 08 May 2017





Kerry's David Clifford against Derry.

©INPHO/Tommy Greally. Kerry's David Clifford against Derry.©INPHO/Tommy Greally.

Four-in-a-row chasing All-Ireland MFC holders Kerry have made two changes to their side for Wednesday night provincial semi-final against Cork.

Cian Gammell and Niall Donohue come into the defence in place of the injured duo of Sean O’Leary and Patrick Warren.



Kerry (MFC v Cork)

Deividas Uosis Dingle

Ryan O’Neill Na Gaeil

Chris O’Donoghue Glenflesk

Cian Gammell Killarney Legion

Michael Potts Dr Crokes

Eddie Horan Scartaglen

Niall Donohue Firies

Barry Mahony St Senans

Diarmuid O'Connor Na Gaeil

Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds

David Clifford (C) Fossa

Donal O’Sullivan Kilgarvan

Fiáchra Clifford Laune Rangers

Donchadh O’Sullivan Firies

Brian Friel Rathmore

Fir Ionaid:

Nelu O’Doherty Dr Crokes

Ciarán O’Reilly Austin Stacks

Sean O’Leary Kilcummin

Michael Slattery Austin Stacks

Patrick Warren Gneeveguilla

Jack Griffin Dr Crokes

Michael O’Leary Renard

Dylan Casey Austin Stacks

Cathal Ferriter Annascaul