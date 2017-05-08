Team news: two changes for All-Ireland champions
08 May 2017
Kerry's David Clifford against Derry.
©INPHO/Tommy Greally.
Four-in-a-row chasing All-Ireland MFC holders Kerry have made two changes to their side for Wednesday night provincial semi-final against Cork.
Cian Gammell and Niall Donohue come into the defence in place of the injured duo of Sean O’Leary and Patrick Warren.
Kerry (MFC v Cork)
Deividas Uosis Dingle
Ryan O’Neill Na Gaeil
Chris O’Donoghue Glenflesk
Cian Gammell Killarney Legion
Michael Potts Dr Crokes
Eddie Horan Scartaglen
Niall Donohue Firies
Barry Mahony St Senans
Diarmuid O'Connor Na Gaeil
Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds
David Clifford (C) Fossa
Donal O’Sullivan Kilgarvan
Fiáchra Clifford Laune Rangers
Donchadh O’Sullivan Firies
Brian Friel Rathmore
Fir Ionaid:
Nelu O’Doherty Dr Crokes
Ciarán O’Reilly Austin Stacks
Sean O’Leary Kilcummin
Michael Slattery Austin Stacks
Patrick Warren Gneeveguilla
Jack Griffin Dr Crokes
Michael O’Leary Renard
Dylan Casey Austin Stacks
Cathal Ferriter Annascaul