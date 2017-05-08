Team news: two changes for All-Ireland champions

08 May 2017

Kerry's David Clifford against Derry.
©INPHO/Tommy Greally.

Four-in-a-row chasing All-Ireland MFC holders Kerry have made two changes to their side for Wednesday night provincial semi-final against Cork.

Cian Gammell and Niall Donohue come into the defence in place of the injured duo of Sean O’Leary and Patrick Warren.

Kerry (MFC v Cork)

Deividas Uosis                       Dingle

Ryan O’Neill                           Na Gaeil

Chris O’Donoghue               Glenflesk

Cian Gammell                       Killarney Legion

Michael Potts                        Dr Crokes

Eddie Horan                           Scartaglen      

Niall Donohue                        Firies

Barry Mahony                        St Senans

Diarmuid O'Connor              Na Gaeil

Adam Donoghue                  Castleisland Desmonds

David Clifford (C)                  Fossa

Donal O’Sullivan                   Kilgarvan

Fiáchra Clifford                     Laune Rangers

Donchadh O’Sullivan           Firies

Brian Friel                             Rathmore

 

Fir Ionaid:

Nelu O’Doherty                    Dr Crokes

Ciarán O’Reilly                      Austin Stacks

Sean O’Leary                         Kilcummin

Michael Slattery                   Austin Stacks 

Patrick Warren                     Gneeveguilla

Jack Griffin                            Dr Crokes

Michael O’Leary                   Renard

Dylan Casey                          Austin Stacks

Cathal Ferriter                      Annascaul




