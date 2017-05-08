HS hurling team of the week 08 May 2017





Carlow lead the way in our team of the week after their impressive Christy Ring Cup quarter-final victory over Kildare in Newbridge.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Carlow lead the way in our team of the week after their impressive Christy Ring Cup quarter-final victory over Kildare in Newbridge.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

The Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup competitions are nearing the business end, here's our team of the week...



1. Declan Molloy (Leitrim)



Molloy kept a clean sheet as Leitrim snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Lancashire in the Lory Meagher Cup.

2. Sean Ennis (Down)



The Ardsmen booked their place in the last four of the Christy Ring Cup courtesy of a six point victory over London.





3. Artie McGuinness (Armagh)



The Orchard County's full-back was one of the standout performers in their convincing Nicky Rackard Cup quarter-final success over Longford.



4. Gary Bennett (Carlow)



Bennett and the Barrowsiders have been drawn against neighbours Wicklow with a place in the Christy Ring Cup decider up for grabs.



5. Connor O'Prey (Down)



The half-back raised six white flags (three from placed balls) in their 2-19 to 0-19 victory at Pairc na hEireann.



6. Brian Regan (London)



The Exile fell at the quarter-final hurdle but their number six couldn't be faulted for his effort against Down.





7. Colm Meegan (Monaghan)



Monaghan advanced to the semi-final stage of the Nicky Rackard Cup at the expense of Donegal in Inniskeen.



8. Cormac Behan (Sligo)



Behan's free-taking was a highlight of their convincing Lory Meagher Cup win over Cavan and the midfielder raised 11 white flags in the absence of Keith Raymond.



9. Jack Kavanagh (Carlow)



Kavanagh helped to lay the foundations for Colm Bonnar side's 1-24 to 0-15 quarter-final triumph over an understrength Kildare outfit.



10. Paul Uniacke (Warwickshire)



Uniacke bagged himself a hat-trick as Warwickshire moved one step closer to a Croke Park final appearance.





11. Fergal Rafter (Monaghan)



Rafter's accuracy from placed balls was a key ingredient in the Farney County's four point win over Donegal – he finished with 0-10 to his name.



12. James Doyle (Carlow)



Doyle scored the only goal of the game in Newbridge as the Barrowsiders ran out 12 point winners against the Lilywhites.



13. Conor Corvan (Armagh)



The Orchard County forward helped himself to 1-7 (0-4 from frees) in their 20 point dismantling of Longford.





14. Liam Watson (Warwickshire)



The former Antrim ace continued his rich vein of scoring form when notching 3-9 against Fermanagh.



15. Denis Murphy (Carlow)



Murphy's free-taking was a potent weapon in Carlow's attacking arsenal against the Lilywhites.