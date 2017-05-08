Watch: CJ Molloy scores a cracking goal in Donegal SFC 08 May 2017





CJ Molloy leaves the Glenswilly goalkeeper with no chance! CJ Molloy leaves the Glenswilly goalkeeper with no chance!

The Donegal SFC got underway at the weekend and one of the highlights was this stunning individual goal scored by former New York player CJ Molloy for Ardara against Glenswilly.

A nephew of Donegal's 1992 All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Molloy, the New York-born CJ picked up possession from the throw-in at the start of the second half before soloing through the heart of the Glenswilly defence and unleashing an unstoppable shot from about 25 yards.

Despite Molloy's wonder goal, Ardara fell to a 1-7 to 0-15 Group C defeat to the champions with their cause not being helped by a 14th minute black card for Paddy McGrath for a foul on county team-mate Michael Murphy.