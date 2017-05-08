'I won't be sticking the boot into anyone' 08 May 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Colm Cooper and Henry Shefflin at the launch of RTÉ Sport's 2017 GAA Championship coverage.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Colm Cooper has no intention of running down any player when he takes up his new role as an RTE pundit.

And the Kerry legend reckons his first TV appearance alongside Joe Brolly - who recently claimed he lacked a 'warrior personality' - will make for interesting viewing.

Speaking at the launch of RTE's 2017 championship coverage yesterday, the recently-retired Kerry star commented: "I think you have to be honest and fair. It's not my style to be sticking the boot into anyone anyway. I'm there to analyse the match and give my opinion.

"I don't get a kick out of sticking the knife into anyone. It's to make sense of the matches and the players. I made plenty of mistakes in matches too, but when you're there to analyse, you've to call that our sometimes and whether that's a Kerry player or a Dublin player or a Mayo player or a Sligo player, that's my job now."

On the prospect of joining Joe Brolly in The Sunday Game studio, Cooper grinned: "I've no doubt they're planning when we'll be on, so it'll make good viewing I'd say."