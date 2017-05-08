Tullamore club defers vote on O'Connor Park naming rights

08 May 2017

Offaly supporter Daire Spollen eyes up the goalposts from the sideline after his county's Allianz HL quarter-final clash against Tipperary at O'Connor Park, Tullamore.
©INPHO/John Kelly.

No vote was taken by Tullamore GAA club over the proposed sale of naming rights for O'Connor Park at the weekend.

The club called a special general meeting last Friday night to discuss and vote on the matter. However, Midlands 103 reports that the vote didn't take place amid confusion over who was eligible to partake.

Offaly county board have a long-term lease on O'Connor Park and need permission from the grounds' owners, Tullamore, to proceed with the sale of the naming rights.




