Harrison doubtful for Sligo clash 08 May 2017





Mayo's Brendan Harrison.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo's Brendan Harrison.©INPHO/James Crombie.

A hamstring injury is threatening Brendan Harrison's participation in Mayo's Connacht SFC quarter-final against Sligo on Sunday week.

The All Star corner back suffered the injury during a recent challenge match against Meath at the Mullingar Shamrocks grounds and missed Aghamore's Mayo SFC first round clash with Claremorris yesterday as a result. According to the Western People, Harrison could be out of action for between four and six weeks, which would rule him out of the championship opener at Elvery's MacHale Park.

Another of Stephen Rochford's corner backs, Donie Newcombe, also sat out Castlebar Mitchels' win over Crossmolina on Saturday with a similar injury.