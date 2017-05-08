McConnell wary of Red Hands 08 May 2017





Armagh manager Sylvester McConnell.

Sylvester McConnell insists Armagh won't be taking Tyrone's challenge lightly in Saturday week's Nicky Rackard Cup semi-final.

The Red Hands have been making steady progress under former Armagh boss Mattie Lennon this season and speaking to the Irish News after his side's rout of Longford on Saturday, the current Orchard County manager cautioned: "Tyrone will be a serious challenge, but it is a good outing and where we want to be and where we are looking to go again.

"Tyrone will be refreshed as they struggled for a few years, but with Mattie back, he has come in late and turned it around. From the Derry point of view (they face Monaghan in the other semi-final), we are starting to see the artillery coming out and it is starting to get frightening, but those are the challenges we are looking forward to."