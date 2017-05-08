Video: New Cork' come of age 08 May 2017





Cork's Melissa Duggan with Niamh Hegarty of Donegal.

Cork's Melissa Duggan with Niamh Hegarty of Donegal. ©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Cork’s domination of Ladies Gaelic Football has continued with Sunday’s thrilling Lidl NFL Division 1 Final defeat of Donegal but they did this time with a ‘new’ team.

With an average age of just 21, the Rebels landed yet another title without the likes of Rena Buckley, Briege Corkery, Deirdre O’Reilly and the injured Brid Stack.

Instead, teenage defenders Melissa Duggan and Emma Spillane have stepped up and midfielder Jess O’Shea has grabbed her opportunity to impress.

‘It’s a dream come true’, says Duggan, while Spillane says it is ‘unreal’ to be playing on the Cork team.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.