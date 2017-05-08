Warwickshire a step closer to Croker 08 May 2017





Warwickshire boss Tony Joyce has his sights set on Croke Park after the Exiles made it three wins from three in the Lory Meagher Cup at Fermanagh's expense.

Liam Watson and midfielder Paul Uniacke each bagged a hat-trick of goals as the Exiles produced a storming finish to win by 6-16 to 3-9 in Brewster Park on Saturday.

"We had a really tough game here in the league and it was the same today, and the boys really dug deep in the end," Joyce told the Irish News.

"It would be a fantastic achievement to reach Croke Park. We still have two games to go and we are going out to win them both and see where that takes us."

Joyce dispelled the theory that the Exiles are over-reliant on former Antrim star Watson, who top-scored with 3-9.

"There is plenty of talent in this team and if one man is not playing well, somebody else will step up. To be fair, the squad had been working hard all year and we could not ask any more of them," he added.