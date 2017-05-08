Shefflin expects Tipp to 'come back stronger' 08 May 2017





Selectors Declan Fanning, Conor Stakelum, and John Madden with Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.

Henry Shefflin believes Tipperary are still the team to beat in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup, despite their heavy defeat to Galway in the recent Allianz Hurling League final.

Speaking at the launch of RTÉ's Championship coverage, the Kilkenny legend commented: "There's a bit of pressure on them but I think they're favourites.

"I know they had a very bad performance in the league [final], but you think they would come back stronger from that. I think you look at all the teams in it, they probably have the strongest panel and some of the best players as well."

Shefflin feels the chasing pack isn't far behind, adding: "There definitely are question marks over them, so you are probably tipping Tipperary but there is a big chasing pack and I think it's a very competitive championship to look forward to.

"It'll be a massive year for Waterford, and I think Clare are going about their business nicely. I think it will be very interesting to see how they come on."