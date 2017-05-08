Donegal SFC: McBrearty points the way for Kilcar 08 May 2017





Stephen McBrearty was in fine scoring form for last year's defeated finalists Kilcar in their Donegal SFC opening round win over Gaoth Dobhair yesterday.

Six points from McBrearty boosted his team to a 1-15 to 1-13 victory at Towney while his brother, county ace Patrick, converted a first-half penalty.

Also in Group C, Donegal captain Michael Murphy kicked five points as champions Glenswilly edged out Ardara by 0-15 to 1-7.

Elsewhere, John Haran's 24th minute goal sent St Eunan's of Letterkenny on the road to a 1-21 to 0-8 Group D victory over Four Masters while 2015 winners Naomh Conaill finished with two points to spare (2-11 to 1-12) over Dungloe.

Ex-county star Colm McFadden was amongst the goals in St Michaels' 3-9 to 0-13 success over MacCumhaill’s in Ballybofey.

Bundoran and Termon also got off to winning starts against Malin and Naomh Mhuire respectively.