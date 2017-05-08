Limerick SHC: champions leave it late 08 May 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Patrickswell's Aaron Gillane.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Three late points from Andrew Carroll (two) and Aaron Gillane saw Patrickswell open the defence of their Limerick SHC crown with a win over Adare in Kilmallock yesterday.

With Willie Griffin and Brendan O'Connor in fine scoring form, Adare led by 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time and by 0-14 to 0-13 before the champions finished strongly to eke out a 0-16 to 0-14 victory.

Championship favourites Na Piarsaigh defeated newcomers Cappamore by 2-23 to 0-13, with first half goals from David Dempsey and Adrian Breen laying the foundations for a comfortable win. Kilmallock walloped last year's runners-up Ballybrown on a 5-18 to 1-19 scoreline with three goals at the start of the second half from Robbie Hanley (two) and Paudie O'Brien proving decisive.

Dean Coleman found the net in a 1-12 to 0-11 win for Doon over Ahane, Shane Bulfin slotted 10 frees as South Liberties edged out Bruff by 0-19 to 0-18, while Knockainey and Monaleen finished level on 0-16 apiece.