Tipp SFC: Commercials avoid an upset 08 May 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Cahir's Liam Casey catches a high ball.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

2015 Munster champions Clonmel Commercials survived a scare from Cahir in the first round of the Tipperary SFC at New Inn.

The favourites, who were without All Star Michael Quinlivan, were rocked by early goals from Ian Lonergan and Liam Casey before recovering to go into the break on level terms, 0-10 to 2-4. They resumed with six unanswered points before Lonergan grabbed his second goal from a penalty to put the cat among the pigeons again. However, Clonmel went on to prevail on a 0-21 to 3-8 scoreline.

Second half goals from Bernard Fitzgerald and Sean O'Dwyer propelled Galtee Rovers to a 3-10 to 0-12 victory over Ardfinnan at the same venue, while Anthony Crotty's 36th minute major proved decisive in Ballyporeen's 1-10 to 0-12 defeat of Upperchurch-Drombane.

Arravale Rovers edged out last year's intermediate champions Fethard by 2-12 to 2-10, while the clash of holders Loughmore-Castleiney and Eire Og Annacarty was postponed on Friday evening as a mark of respect to the late Tom Kennedy, father of Loughmore dual player and former Tipperary All-Ireland hurling winner David.