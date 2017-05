Ring and Rackard Cup semi-final draws 08 May 2017





The Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cups. The Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cups.

The Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cup semi-final draws were carried out this morning.

First team listed has home venue.

Christy Ring Cup Semi-Finals

Antrim v Down

Carlow v Wicklow

Nicky Rackard Cup Semi-Finals

Monaghan v Derry

Tyrone v Armagh

**Fixture details will be confirmed later today.