RTÉ to broadcast 31 live championship games this summer 08 May 2017





RTÉ have revealed the senior football and hurling championship games they'll be showing live throughout the summer.

All 31 games will be available in High Definition with Michael Lyster once again anchoring The Sunday Game Live. The first live action will be the clash of Monaghan and Fermanagh in Clones on Saturday, May 20, with coverage beginning on RTÉ2 at 6.30pm. That will be followed by a double-header on Sunday, May 21 featuring Mayo v Sligo in the Connacht SFC and Tipperary v Cork in the Munster SHC.

All six provincial finals in hurling and football will be covered as well as the four All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals and the All-Ireland football and hurling semi-finals and finals.

The full list of televised games on RTÉ2 is:

Saturday 20 May

7pm Monaghan v Fermanagh (USFC Preliminary Round)

Sunday 21 May

2pm Mayo v Sligo (CSFC Quarter final)

4pm Cork v Tipperary (MSHC Quarter Final)

Sunday 28 May

2pm Derry v Tyrone (USFC Quarter final)

4pm Dublin v Galway (LSHC Quarter Final)

Sunday 4 June

2pm Down v Armagh (USFC Quarter final)

Saturday 10 June

5pm Cork/Waterford v Tipperary (MSFC semi final)

Sunday 11 June

2pm Cavan v Fermanagh/Monaghan (USFC Quarter final)

4pm Galway v Mayo/Sligo (CSFC Semi Final)

Sunday 18 June

2pm Derry/Tyrone v Donegal/Antrim (USFC Semi-Final)

4pm Waterford v Cork/Tipperary (MSHC Semi Final)

Saturday 24 June

7pm Down / Armagh v Cavan / Monaghan / Fermanagh (USFC Semi-Final)

Sunday 25 June

4pm Carlow / Wexford / Dublin v Offaly / Westmeath (LSFC Semi Final)

Saturday 1 July

5.00pm, QUALIFIER

Sunday 2 July

2pm Munster Football Final

4pm Leinster Hurling Final

Saturday 8 July

5.00pm, QUALIFER

Sunday 9 July

2pm Connacht Football Final

4pm Munster Hurling Final

Sunday 16 July

2pm Ulster Football Final

4pm Leinster Football Final

Sunday 23 July

2pm All Ireland Hurling Quarter Final

4pm All Ireland Hurling Quarter Final

Sunday 30 July

2pm All Ireland Football Quarter Final

4pm All Ireland Football Quarter Final

Sunday 6 August

3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Sunday 13 August

3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Sunday 20 August

3.30pm All Ireland Football Semi-Final

Sunday 27 August

3.30pm All Ireland Football Semi-Final

Sunday 3 September

3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Final

Sunday 17 September

3.30pm All Ireland Football Final