RTÉ to broadcast 31 live championship games this summer
08 May 2017
Pictured at the launch of RTÉ Sport's 2017 GAA Championship coverage in RTÉ were Henry Shefflin, Michael Lyster and Colm Cooper
RTÉ have revealed the senior football and hurling championship games they'll be showing live throughout the summer.
All 31 games will be available in High Definition with Michael Lyster once again anchoring The Sunday Game Live. The first live action will be the clash of Monaghan and Fermanagh in Clones on Saturday, May 20, with coverage beginning on RTÉ2 at 6.30pm. That will be followed by a double-header on Sunday, May 21 featuring Mayo v Sligo in the Connacht SFC and Tipperary v Cork in the Munster SHC.
All six provincial finals in hurling and football will be covered as well as the four All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals and the All-Ireland football and hurling semi-finals and finals.
The full list of televised games on RTÉ2 is:
Saturday 20 May
7pm Monaghan v Fermanagh (USFC Preliminary Round)
Sunday 21 May
2pm Mayo v Sligo (CSFC Quarter final)
4pm Cork v Tipperary (MSHC Quarter Final)
Sunday 28 May
2pm Derry v Tyrone (USFC Quarter final)
4pm Dublin v Galway (LSHC Quarter Final)
Sunday 4 June
2pm Down v Armagh (USFC Quarter final)
Saturday 10 June
5pm Cork/Waterford v Tipperary (MSFC semi final)
Sunday 11 June
2pm Cavan v Fermanagh/Monaghan (USFC Quarter final)
4pm Galway v Mayo/Sligo (CSFC Semi Final)
Sunday 18 June
2pm Derry/Tyrone v Donegal/Antrim (USFC Semi-Final)
4pm Waterford v Cork/Tipperary (MSHC Semi Final)
Saturday 24 June
7pm Down / Armagh v Cavan / Monaghan / Fermanagh (USFC Semi-Final)
Sunday 25 June
4pm Carlow / Wexford / Dublin v Offaly / Westmeath (LSFC Semi Final)
Saturday 1 July
5.00pm, QUALIFIER
Sunday 2 July
2pm Munster Football Final
4pm Leinster Hurling Final
Saturday 8 July
5.00pm, QUALIFER
Sunday 9 July
2pm Connacht Football Final
4pm Munster Hurling Final
Sunday 16 July
2pm Ulster Football Final
4pm Leinster Football Final
Sunday 23 July
2pm All Ireland Hurling Quarter Final
4pm All Ireland Hurling Quarter Final
Sunday 30 July
2pm All Ireland Football Quarter Final
4pm All Ireland Football Quarter Final
Sunday 6 August
3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Semi-Final
Sunday 13 August
3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Semi-Final
Sunday 20 August
3.30pm All Ireland Football Semi-Final
Sunday 27 August
3.30pm All Ireland Football Semi-Final
Sunday 3 September
3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Final
Sunday 17 September
3.30pm All Ireland Football Final