GAA tweets of the week 08 May 2017





Colm Cooper and Henry Shefflin at the launch of RTÉ Sport's 2017 GAA Championship coverage.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Colm Cooper and Henry Shefflin at the launch of RTÉ Sport's 2017 GAA Championship coverage.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Sligo dashed New York's dreams of a first ever Connacht SFC success yesterday, here's the best of the GAA tweets from the weekend...

Game over, how some experts though NY was going to win, basing it on last yrs performance!? Sure That means Dubs for AI #gaa #sligovNewyork — Eamonn O Hara (@EamonnOHara8) May 7, 2017

Many friends playing for both teams, but well done @sligogaa Connacht Football needed that! — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) May 7, 2017

There won't be a cow milked in the bronx this week, bla bla bla bla!!! Get a new one #ConnachtSfc #cliche #yawn — Paraic Sullivan (@SullivanParaic) May 7, 2017

Ridiculous that the NY v Sligo isn't televised live #gaa — Kevin McGuckin (@kslith) May 7, 2017

Looking forward to another exciting championship with Rte sport!!!! A right crew of experts, looking forward to working with the Gooch pic.twitter.com/Z54q8bKxkt — Dessie Dolan (@dessiedolan) May 7, 2017

No one quite knows how to ruin a sunny Sunday like these fellas pic.twitter.com/l4P73dEVwQ — Jack McCaffrey (@jackmcc93) May 7, 2017

@Andy11McD @jackmcc93 Oh ye big time! The 172 reg will be ready to go soon. We will stay tuned — Eamon Wallace (@EamonWallace94) May 7, 2017

Had an awful busy week so just got to watch the Lowry's @Laochra_Gael now! What a brilliant family. So proud, had a few tears in my eyes! — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) May 7, 2017

I've a rule that anytime I lose a championship game I have to watch Joel Schumacher's Batman and Robin. A tight penance. — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) May 7, 2017

Been called many a name and slagged when gracing pitches around the world.But a queen loving bastard is definitely a new one #londonlife — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) May 7, 2017

Great win for @Carlow_GAA minors! Delighted for the lads — Darragh Foley (@Dfoley9) May 7, 2017

The great Micko has his tournament in Waterville this weekend coming. Will be good!!! Gaa folk will flock https://t.co/qNPQmgJyDH — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) May 8, 2017

As entertaining as a half of @LadiesFootball football you are likely to get.. Cork and Donegal going at it — Anthony Masterson (@antomasterson1) May 7, 2017