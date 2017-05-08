Offaly welcome back quartet 08 May 2017





Offaly's Niall McNamee.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Offaly's Niall McNamee.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Offaly have been boosted by the return of four key players ahead of their Leinster SFC quarter-final against Westmeath on June 11.

The Irish Daily Mirror is reporting that long-time talisman Niall McNamee, Gracefield's Ruairi Allen and former captain Paul McConway have resumed training with Pat Flanagan's squad, while Anton Sullivan is due to return to the fold next week after he completes a UN tour of duty in Lebanon.

McNamee played no part in the Faithful County's Allianz League campaign and also missed Rhode's recent SFC championship clash with Cappincur, but is set to line out in his 15th championship campaign. McConway is also back after recovering from the cruciate ligament injury he sustained while playing for Tullamore in the early part of last year.