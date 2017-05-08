What they said ... the weekend in quotes 08 May 2017





Fans buy merchandise ahead of the Connacht SFC preliminary round clash between New York and Sligo at Gaelic Park.

“If Waterford win the All-Ireland I'll jump on a horse in the nude and go down the Quay!”

Up the Deise - let's hope that's a promise that John Mullane will have to keep!

“It was pressure the whole time coming over here. You don’t want to be the first team to be beaten by New York. They talked themselves up very well all week. We were very wary coming into it. It was important to be professional.”

Relief was the overriding emotion for Niall Carew after his Sligo team put New York to the sword in the Bronx.

“Personally I think looking at the groups and playing it likes a Champions League format might be worth trying.”

Colm Cooper has called for change to the All-Ireland SFC structure.

“There's a bit of pressure on them but I think they're favourites. I know they had a very bad performance in the league [final] but you think they would come back stronger from that.”

Tipperary are favourites for Liam MacCarthy honours, according to Henry Shefflin.

“We've had many discussions and we have an excellent hurling development committee in Croke Park and with the hurling development committee and the CCC and our own management, we've had quite an in-depth investigation and we will now present at the June meeting, a similar type model in hurling.”

GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghaíl revealed plans for a hurling championship facelift.

“What can I say? People were writing us off at the start of the year, saying it was an end of an era for Cork. Now, it’s the league, but it’s very important for us, in light of having eight girls who never played in a match of this stature before.”

Ephie Fitzgerald guided the Rebelettes to a Division 1 five-in-a-row.

“We'll go again. We always knew we were going to finish strong and we knew Cavan couldn't do what they did in the first-half for the 60 minutes.”

Westmeath dug deep to salvage a draw in the Division 2 decider and manager Stephen Maxwell hailed his team's never-say-die attitude.



“When you're leading from the start and you don't win, you're a bit disappointed. But 75 to 80 per cent of the good attacking football was played by us. We left a couple of scores behind, but if it takes us another 60 minutes, it takes us another 60 minutes.”

Cavan boss Aidan McCabe looked on the bright side of things.

“The ban is the ban and I've accepted it.”

Davy Fitzgerald isn't dwelling on the past.

“He's picked up an injury, how bad is hard to say. We'd be hoping Padraig will be fine in a couple of weeks. He just picked up an injury to his heel.”

Will Padraig Walsh be fit for Kilkenny's Leinster SHC opener on June 10/11? Brian Cody is keeping his fingers crossed.

“Gaelic football has turned into a depression. Every time I go on to the pitch to play a match, there are 14 men behind the ball. It just depresses me. You used to have two men hanging off you and that was okay, but it’s got worse.”

Former Derry football star Eoin Bradley isn't a fan of the modern game!