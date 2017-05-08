Video: Cork beat 'beautiful' Donegal

08 May 2017

Cork's Jess O'Shea with Geraldine McLaughlin of Donegal.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

See Geraldine McLaughlin’s stunning goal for Donegal in today’s Lidl National league Division 1 Final and admiration for their direct style of play from Cork midfielder Jess O’Shea. 

‘I know I was in the opposition but every time they kicked it in I was like ‘oh what a beautiful ball!’. Hate playing against them but love watching them play!’

Donegal did themselves proud with a fantastic effort in their first Division 1 Final but Cork prevailed by a single point to retain their title, 2-15 to 2-14.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.




Most Read Stories

RTÉ to broadcast 31 live championship games this summer

GAA tweets of the week

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

Donegal SFC: McBrearty points the way for Kilcar

Win brings relief for Carew

Ring and Rackard Cup semi-final draws


Android app on Google Play