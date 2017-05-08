Video: Cork beat 'beautiful' Donegal 08 May 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. Cork's Jess O'Shea with Geraldine McLaughlin of Donegal.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

See Geraldine McLaughlin’s stunning goal for Donegal in today’s Lidl National league Division 1 Final and admiration for their direct style of play from Cork midfielder Jess O’Shea.

‘I know I was in the opposition but every time they kicked it in I was like ‘oh what a beautiful ball!’. Hate playing against them but love watching them play!’

Donegal did themselves proud with a fantastic effort in their first Division 1 Final but Cork prevailed by a single point to retain their title, 2-15 to 2-14.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.