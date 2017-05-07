Connacht SFC: No fairytale in New York as Sligo prevail by eight points 07 May 2017





The ball was throw-in for this year's gaelic football championship at a rain soaked Gaelic Park, New York today and Sligo avoided a potential banana skin to keep their Connacht SFC championship ambitions alive.

For the second year running the Justin O'Halloran managed New York gave a good account of themselves but they ran out of steam in the closing stages and succumbed on a scoreline of 1-21 to 1-13.

After running Roscommon to a point 12 months ago, hopes were high in Big Apple GAA circles that a first ever championship victory was very much a possibility in the build-up to the fixture.

And the locals would have dared to dream after a 46th minute goal from Eugene McVerry, coupled with a Ross Wherity point, parachuted them into a 1-12 to 0-14 lead with 18 minutes left on the clock.

But two points without reply from the boot of Adrian Marren steadied the Sligo ship and Stephen Coen tagged on a free to give Niall Carew's charges a two point cushion entering the final 10 minutes.

As events transpired, the hosts managed to add just the solitary point to their tally in the time that was remaining and Kyle Cawley's 65th minute goal hammered the final nail into their coffin.

Sligo captain Neil Ewing scored the first point of championship 2017 straight from the throw-in and the Yeats County settled well early on, racing into a 0-7 to 0-3 lead by the 15 minute mark.

Mark Breheny hit three first-half points for the visitors but their advantage was cut to just two points (0-11 to 0-9) by the midway point after Wicklow's Conor McGraynor brought the first-half scoring to a close.

Sligo lost the services of Johnny Kelly to a black card in the 50th minute and two minutes later McVerry dispatched the ball to the back of their net.

But, to their credit, the team in black and white refused to press the panic button and their reward is a quarter-final date with Mayo in two weeks' time.

Sligo - A Devaney (0-1'45); R Donovan, C Harrison, E McHugh; Keelan Cawley (0-1), Brendan Egan, J Kelly; P O’Connor (0-2), A McIntyre; N Ewing (0-1), M Breheny (0-5, 3f), Kyle Cawley (1-1, 0-1f); S Coen (0-3f), P Hughes, A Marren (0-5, 2f). Subs: C Breheny for J Kelly (BC), D Kelly (0-2) for P Hughes, N Gaughan for Brendan Egan, S Gilmartin for P O’Connor, C Henry for M Breheny, D Cummins for Kyle Cawley.

New York - V Cadden; T Cunniffe, D Cunnane, P Witherow; G McCartan, D Culhane (0-1), K Quinn; B Gallagher, S Hogan (0-1); D Sutcliffe; C McGraynor (0-2'45), R Wherity (0-1); D McKenna (0-1), S O’Connor, E McVerry (1-5, 0-5f). Subs: E Flanagan for D Cunnane, P Boyle (0-1) for G McCartan, K Connolly (0-1) for C McGraynor, D Freeman for S Hogan, E Ward for S O’Connor, R McGinley for T Cunniffe.

Referee - D Gough.