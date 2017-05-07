Cork SHC: Douglas fail college test

07 May 2017

Cork's Cian McCarthy celebrates winning a free against Clare. INPHO

CIT scored a surprise victory over Douglas in the first round of the Cork SHC today.

New recruit Cian McCarthy registered eight points for the favourites but was powerless to prevent them from slipping to a 0-20 to 0-22 defeat.

Waterford's Mikey Kearney did most of the damage for CIT with an individual tally of 0-7.

Elsewhere, Newcestown and Ballyhea played out a draw after Pa O'Callaghan's late free salvaged a draw for the latter.

It finished Newcestown 3-14, Ballyea 1-20.

Carbery got the better of Avondhu (2-23 to 0-17) while Duhallow enjoyed a 0-22 to 2-10 success over Youghal.

UCC experienced little difficulty in disposing of the Carrigdhoun challenge by 4-22 to 0-12.

 

 




Most Read Stories

Shock and sadness at Meath juvenile chairman's sudden passing

RTÉ launch: Nothing says summer like the start of the championship season

Hurling championship revamp revealed by GAA President

Connacht SFC: No fairytale in New York as Sligo prevail by eight points

Gooch calls for change

Christy Ring: Sands on the double as Down advance


Android app on Google Play