Cork SHC: Douglas fail college test 07 May 2017





Cork's Cian McCarthy celebrates winning a free against Clare. INPHO Cork's Cian McCarthy celebrates winning a free against Clare. INPHO

CIT scored a surprise victory over Douglas in the first round of the Cork SHC today.

New recruit Cian McCarthy registered eight points for the favourites but was powerless to prevent them from slipping to a 0-20 to 0-22 defeat.

Waterford's Mikey Kearney did most of the damage for CIT with an individual tally of 0-7.

Elsewhere, Newcestown and Ballyhea played out a draw after Pa O'Callaghan's late free salvaged a draw for the latter.

It finished Newcestown 3-14, Ballyea 1-20.

Carbery got the better of Avondhu (2-23 to 0-17) while Duhallow enjoyed a 0-22 to 2-10 success over Youghal.

UCC experienced little difficulty in disposing of the Carrigdhoun challenge by 4-22 to 0-12.