Gooch calls for change 07 May 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Jonny Cooper and Colm Cooper of Kerry.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Colm Cooper has added his voice to the growing calls for change to the championship structure.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport at the launch of RTE's Championship coverage, the new Sunday Game pundit said he would like to see a Champions League style format introduced to gaelic football.

“I think the time is right for change.

“Personally I think looking at the groups and playing it likes a Champions League format might be worth trying.

“If it doesn't work we can change again, but I think it would be better for all teams to create those groups of four and play those games.

“I think you would get the crowds, it would create a lot of great atmospheres around the country and it would be a big step forward for the GAA.”