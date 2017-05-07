Leinster MFC: Late comeback sees Barrowsiders book quarter-final spot 07 May 2017





Carlow football received a major boost in Cusack Park today where their minors sent Westmeath packing from the Leinster MFC.

It finished 2-12 to 0-17 in favour of Ken Hickey's side after a 54th Jordan Morrissey goal inspired a great comeback.

Michael Murphy raised Carlow's first green flag in the 29th minute and the visitors held a narrow 1-5 to 0-7 interval lead.

The hosts enjoyed the better of the third quarter exchanges, however, and established a six point lead (0-16 to 1-7) before Morrissey gave Carlow a route back into contention.

They subsequently outscored the Lake County by five points to one to claim the spoils.

After this weekend's Leinster MFC qualifier action, Laois, Wexford and the Barrowsiders will join the five first round winners in the quarter-final draw which is to be held tonight.