Christy Ring: Sands on the double as Down advance 07 May 2017





Down's Eoghan Sands Down's Eoghan Sands

Down have secured their place in the last four of the Christy Ring Cup courtesy of a 2-19 to 0-19 quarter-final victory over London in Páirc na hÉireann today.

The 2013 champions bounced back from their defeat to Antrim last time out and an Eoghan Sands brace proved to be the difference between the sides at the final whistle.

The number 13 pounced for his first goal in the 20th minute and added a second on the stroke of half-time.

The Mourne men went in at the break with a 2-10 to 0-14 cushion and outscored the Exiles by 0-9 to 0-5 in the second-half.

They now join Antrim, Wicklow and Carlow at the penultimate stage.