Shock and sadness at Meath juvenile chairman's sudden passing 07 May 2017





The late Jim Condra

Kilmainhamwood GFC and Meath GAA are in shock following the sudden passing of Jim Condra last night.

A selfless and dedicated worker, Jim served the GAA in a number of capacities and was the current chairman of Kilmainhamwood.

He was also well known and respected throughout the county as chairman of Meath GAA's juvenile committee.

The late Jim Condra remembered