"The ban is the ban and I've accepted it" 07 May 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Davy Fitzgerald isn't losing any sleep over his eight week suspension.

The Wexford boss have moved on from the Allianz HL semi-final controversy and his sole focus is on the Model County's upcoming Leinster SHC campaign.

“The ban is the ban and I've accepted it,” he told The Sunday Independent at Wexford GAA's Open Night at their Centre of Excellence in Ferns.

The former Clare custodian touched on a number of subjects during the course of a wide ranging interview and one of those was his approach to training teams.

In particular, he denied 'rumours' that his preferred method is to flog his players.

“If I was to say to the lads now we are doing 23 out of 25 nights, the GPA and Croke Park would have a problem with me and I'd be locked up.

“I often hear these rumours about the teams I'm training; we train hard and we space it out.”

Davy echoed the concerns expressed in hurling circles that the small ball code could lose ground to gaelic football during the summer months when the 'Super 8s' structure comes into play.

“I think the home and away Munster and Leinster Championship would make hurling, if you get two games whether it be in Wexford Park or Cusack Park. Bring it back to the people, make it accessible to the people.

“If they make one or two small tweaks then I think it will ignite hurling.

“I'm a small bit disappointed that when they were doing the football Super 8s they didn't do the hurling.

“I just think it needs a small lift up but I don't think it's too far away.”