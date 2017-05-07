Irish cricket should copy the Dublin GAA template, says Mooney 07 May 2017





Former Irish cricketer John Mooney has called on his national body to follow the example set by Dublin GAA when it comes to nurturing young talent.

Reflecting on the seven-wicket defeat to England in the first of the One Day Internationals at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday, Mooney rued the lack of quality coming up through the ranks in the Irish set-up.

Speaking to rte.ie, he added: “The one thing to look at is Dublin football, the development programme they’ve put in place.

“People talk about the Dubs getting too much money, but I know my club, Man O’War, a small club, have a development officer and have had a development officer for the last 10 years.

“Cricket Ireland have spent huge money on an academy but the kids going into the academy haven’t been coached properly, so we’re coaching them at the academy level like they’re novices when the work should be getting done in the clubs.

“The money should be getting spent in there and then when the kids get to the academy they’re actually good cricketers or really good cricketers, not just average cricketers who, because of a lack of numbers, are in the high performance unit.

“That’s where I’d tend to look: how can they help the clubs develop better cricketers. That’s where they’ve probably let themselves down.”