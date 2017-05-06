Mayo SFC: O'Connor and O'Shea score heavily in first round

06 May 2017

Ballintubber's Cillian O'Connor and Conor O'Shea of Breaffy.

The race for the Moclair Cup got underway today with champions Castlebar Mitchels, Ballintubber, Breaffy and Hollymount / Carramore enjoying wins.

A dominant first half laid the foundations for Castlebar's 2-15 to 1-7 victory over Crossmolina, while Cillian O'Connor and Conor O'Shea scored 1-9 and 1-8 respectively as Ballintubber defeated Kiltane by 1-15 to 1-5 and Breaffy accounted for Davitts on a 4-18 to 0-9 scoreline. James Minogue and Gareth Dunne also hit the net in an impressive Breaffy show.

Hollymount / Carramore were comfortable 4-15 to 1-6 winners of Ballaghadereen, while a late Alan Kennedy point earned All-Ireland club intermediate champions Westport a 1-10 to 2-7 draw with Garrymore. The meeting of Charlestown and Knockmore also finished all square (2-10 each) after the latter came from six points down at half-time.




