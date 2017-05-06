Kildare SFC: Brophy makes winning Celbridge return

06 May 2017

Kildare's Paddy Brophy.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Paddy Brophy made his first appearance for Celbridge since returning from the AFL as they opened their Kildare SFC campaign with a win over Glenn Ryan's Round Towers today.

In what is a major boost for his club and county, Brophy returned home from a spell with the West Coast Eagles in the past week and scored a late point after coming off the bench in a 1-18 to 0-14 victory over last year's intermediate champions. Davy Byrne scored the only goal in the first half.

Athy also made a winning start to their Dermot Bourke Cup campaign when accounting for local rivals Castledermot by 0-13 to 1-8, while champions Sarsfields defeated Maynooth by 3-22 to 4-11 in a high-scoring affair.




