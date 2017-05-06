Meagher Cup: Watson fires Warwickshire to third win 06 May 2017





Warwickshire's Liam Watson in action for Loughgiel Shamrocks against Ruairi Og, Cushendall.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine. Warwickshire's Liam Watson in action for Loughgiel Shamrocks against Ruairi Og, Cushendall.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Former Antrim sharpshooter Liam Watson bagged a hat-trick of goals as Warwickshire made it three wins from three in the Lory Meagher Cup with a flattering 6-16 to 3-9 victory over Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

When John Paul McGarry netted midway through the second half, the home side only trailed by two points, but they ran out of steam after that as Warwickshire eased home.

Dual-star Gerard O'Kelly Lynch lined out for the Sligo hurlers with exams ruling him out of the footballers' trip to New York.

©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Cormac Behan was in fine scoring form as Sligo defeated Cavan 1-20 to 0-9 at Kingspan Breffni Park. Both teams finished with 14 players after Tommy Kelly (Sligo) and Anthony Sheridan (Cavan) were sent off following separate second half incidents.

Meanwhile, Leitrim secured their second win in Carrick-on-Shannon after edging out Lancashire 1-12 to 0-14. The sides had been level on 0-7 apiece at half-time.