Leinster MFC: Laois rally sees them into last eight 06 May 2017





Meath's Paddy Conway with Robert Tyrell Laois during the Leinster MFC qualifier at Pairc Tailteann. Meath's Paddy Conway with Robert Tyrell Laois during the Leinster MFC qualifier at Pairc Tailteann.

Capitalising on the strong wind Laois overcame Meath in this Electric Leinster MFC qualifier at Pairc Tailteann on Saturday.

Laois 0-11 Meath 0-10



Laois' reward for outscoring Meath by 0-6 to 0-0 in the final third of the hour is a place in the last eight of the provincial championship.



In the end a lack of composure at key moments and a failure to make the most of elemental advantage cost Colm Coyle's charges a quarter-final place.



Despite shooting five first-half wides, to Laois' two, Meath took a precarious two-point lead into the second period.



Meath hit four points with 10 minutes of the resumption and looked good to advance. Half-time sub Saran O Fionnagain pointed twice. His second score left it 0-10 to 0-5 after 40 minutes, but proved to be his side's final flag.



Gradually, Laois erased the deficit, regaining parity through Niall Dunne's second '45' of the half, in the 57th minute.



Top scorer Diarmuid Whelan proved to be the match-winner in the 59th minute. Meath's main marksmen was off target from a free as the hour ticked into over four minutes of stoppage time.



Backed by the strong wind blowing towards the old swimming pool end, Meath struggled to settle in the opening half. Laois were more economical when playing against the elements.



Meath hit five wides in the first-half, Laois just two. The visitors worked well to keep the home side in check in the first 30 minutes.



Midfielder Diarmuid Whelan pointed three times in the first-half, including the opening two scores of the games.



With four points (three frees) Shane Walsh helped Meath gain parity twice in the opening 21 minutes. Sean Martin pointing the second levelling score.



Laois 'keeper Tom McCann bravely denied Conor Frayne a goal seconds later. Meath outscored Laois by 0-3 to 0-1 over the remainder of the half. A Conal Aherne effort was sandwiched by two Walsh frees.



A Mark Barry free left Laois trailing by 0-4 to 0-6 at the break, with the prospect of wind advantage to come. It took a while but Noel Delaney's men eventually prevailed.



Laois - Tom McCann; Michael Dowling, Sean O'Flynn, Daniel Comerford; Colin Slevin, Seamus Lacey, Gary Saunders; Robert Tyrell, Diarmuid Whelan (0-4, 1f); Alan Kinsella (C) (0-2, 1f), Niall Dunne (0-2, 2 45s), Ronan Coffey; Mark Barry (0-1f), Ciaran Comerford (0-1), Dean Brophy. Subs - PJ Daly for Brophy (30), Jack Owens for Whelan (42), Whelan for Barry (46), Damien McCaul for Comerford (60).



Meath - Andrew Beakey; Sean Ryan, Dan Devine, Robbie Clarke; Adam Murphy, John Keane, Jack Hetherington; Robbie Smith, Liam Byrne; Paddy Conway, Sean Martin (0-1), Conall Aherne (0-2); Jordan Morris (0-1), Shane Walsh (0-4, 3fs), Conor Frayne. Subs - Saran O Fionnagain (0-2) for Martin (ht), Padraig Nulty for Frayne (48), Sean Bannon for Clarke (52), Cathal Finnegan for Ahearne (56), Conal Courtney for Murphy (60).



Referee - David Hickey (Carlow)