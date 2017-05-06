Rackard Cup: Armagh and Monaghan into last-four 06 May 2017





Armagh's Conor Corvan.

The Nicky Rackard Cup semi-final pairings are now known after today's quarter-final action.

Armagh will face neighbours Tyrone after breezing to a 4-20 to 0-12 victory over Longford at Crossmaglen, while Monaghan will take on Derry after accounting for Donegal by 1-16 to 1-12 at Inniskeen. The two semi-finals are scheduled for May 20.

Monaghan's Brian McGuigan goes on a solo run.

Armagh's win over Longford was never in doubt after goals from midfielder Fiachra Bradley and David Carvill helped them to a 2-13 to 0-3 half-time lead. Ryan Gaffney and Conor Carvan added two more in the second half to complete the rout.

Trailing Donegal by 0-7 to 1-5 at half-time, Monaghan took control after the restart to open up a 0-15 to 1-9 lead before Tadhg Campbell's goal with eight minutes remaining sealed their win.