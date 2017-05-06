Leinster MFC: Wexford comeback floors Wicklow 06 May 2017





Wexford's Brian Deeney in action for St Peter's College.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Wexford's Brian Deeney in action for St Peter's College.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Wexford 2-14

Wicklow 3-7

Wexford staged a terrific second half recovery to beat neighbours Wicklow in today's Leinster MFC qualifier at Innovate Wexford Park.

The Model County were hammered only a few weeks ago by Offaly, but now join the Faithful County in the quarter-finals after this morale-boosting win.

Wicklow, who lost to Longford in the first round, looked set for victory when two goals from Jordan Deans (the first coming from their first attack) and Sean Gregory gave them a 3-4 to 0-8 cushion at the interval. But a Jamie Thomas goal brought the hosts back into contention before Jamie Myler levelled from a free, 1-12 to 3-6.

Mick Molloy then edged the Slaneysiders in front before Brian Deeney rattled the net and Myler added the insurance point from a late free.