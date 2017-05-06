Ring Cup: Carlow see off weakened Kildare 06 May 2017





Carlow manager Colm Bonnar.

Carlow 1-24

Kildare 0-15

The absence of the Reidy brothers, David and Michael, and John Mulhall through club commitments in their native Limerick and Kilkenny proved costly for Kildare as they were comprehensively beaten by neighbours Carlow in today's Christy Ring Cup quarter-final at Newbridge.

Mark Delaney was another notable absentee for the Lilywhites whose misery was compounded by the 39th minute dismissal of Conor Gordon on a second yellow card. The defeat brings Kildare's season to an end, while Carlow can look forward to a semi-final against either Antrim or Wicklow. Down and London face off in the other quarter-final in Birmingham tomorrow.

After an evenly contested opening period, Colm Bonnar's charges gradually took control. Points from Denis Murphy, Diarmuid Byrne, Jack Murphy, John Michael Nolan, Paul Coady and James Doyle ensured them of a 0-14 to 0-7 lead at the break.

Nolan and Paul Divilly traded scores after the restart before Gordon was given his marching orders. Further scores from Murphy and Marty Kavanagh had Carlow 0-17 to 0-10 up before four unanswered points left the home side just three adrift, 0-14 to 0-17.

But Carlow outscored them by 1-7 to 0-1 in the final quarter with Paul Coady, Jack Kavanagh, Marty Kavanagh, Eddie Byrne all splitting the posts before James Doyle applied the coup de grace with the game's only goal in injury-time.