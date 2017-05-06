Belfast hosts All-Ireland Scór finals 06 May 2017





Hundreds of Scór enthusiasts will descend on the Waterfront Hall in Belfast today for the All-Ireland Scór Sinsir finals.

The annual finals will see the provincial champions competing in the eight categories of Table Quiz (Tráth na gCeist), Scéalaíocht (Recitation), Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing), Bailéad Ghrúpa (Ballad Group), Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music), Léiriú Stáitse (Stage Presentation), Rince Foirne (Figure/Céilí Dancing) and Rince Seit (Set Dancing).

Scór is a GAA competition that combines all the colour and rivalry of Gaelic Games with the social/fun element of Ireland's traditional past-times. The competition was established in 1969 with the aim of promoting Ireland's traditional pastimes and culture while offering club members the chance to meet up, have fun and represent their club during the GAA off-season.