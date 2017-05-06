Cody plays down Walsh injury 06 May 2017





Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh with Pauric Mahony of Waterford.

Brian Cody is confident that Padraig Walsh will be fit for Kilkenny's Leinster SHC opener next month.

It was reported this week that the All Star defender would be sidelined for up to two months with a heel injury, but Cody explained to the Irish Sun that the injury is not as bad as initially feared.

"He's picked up an injury, how bad is hard to say," the Kilkenny manager said.

"We'd be hoping Padraig will be fine in a couple of weeks. He just picked up an injury to his heel."

The Cats will face either Wexford or one of the round-robin qualifiers in the Leinster semi-final on the weekend of 10/11 June.