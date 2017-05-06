New York primed to cause upset, says Ó Sé 06 May 2017





The New York team at Gaelic Park ©INPHO/Ed Mulholland.

New York have never won a Connacht SFC match before, but Tomas Ó Sé reckons that could change tomorrow when they play host to a depleted Sligo team at Gaelic Park.

Tom Cunniffe (Mayo), Danny Sutcliffe (Dublin), Conor McGraynor (Wicklow) and Ross Wherity (Donegal) are the big names in the team chosen by New York manager Justin O'Halloran.

Asked on RTE 2fm's Game On programme last night if the Exiles could cause an upset, the Kerry legend replied: "I think there's a very good chance for it.

"I've seen all the talk all week that they are putting in as much effort and time as inter-county teams are at home. They have a good, talented bunch over there. I was talking to Ian Galvin (ex-New York manager) and I asked him straight up had they a better chance than last year of winning and he said 'yes'. So you'd have to give them a chance. They ran Roscommon so close (last year)."

Ó Sé pointed out that there are many distractions for a team visiting the Big Apple which can leave them vulnerable.

"It's very difficult for inter-county teams to go over to New York because no matter what they say, there's a social aspect to it," he continued.

"Their eyes can't be fully focused on the game, because they might have fundraising they are involved in, they might have days out that they have to attend, and the eye isn't on the ball as much as it would be at home.

"That, coupled with the fact that they are expected to beat them every time they go over, the pressure is on the team that is travelling, especially facing a better and more well-prepared team. It's manna from heaven for them, because it's just run out and whip into them and not be expected to win. The fact they did so well last year, you'd have to give them a chance this year."