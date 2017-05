The joys of being a GAA volunteer... 06 May 2017





Young players greet each other.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Young players greet each other.©INPHO/James Crombie.

We came across this letter on the Donegal GAA Results and Updates Facebook page which brilliantly captures the sacrifices made by thousands of GAA volunteers the length and breadth of the country, often at the expense of their careers and family life.

Have a read below: