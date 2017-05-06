Team news: no rest for talented Laois twins

06 May 2017

Laois twins Daniel and Ciaran Comerford are on the go again this weekend!

Daniel and Ciaran Comerford will be in action for their county for a fifth consecutive weekend this afternoon after they were included in the Laois team to face Meath in the Leinster MFC qualifier.

The young dual stars from Durrow have had a hectic few weeks with the Laois minor hurlers and footballers, and are named at corner back and full forward respectively for today's do-or-die clash in Navan. They are also expected to line out for the minor hurlers in next Saturday's Leinster semi-final against Kilkenny, leaving them with a busy run-up to the Leaving Cert which they will sit next month.

Meanwhile, Laois minor football manager Noel Delaney has made one change to the side that lost to Louth after extra-time for today's game which sees Dean Brophy come into the full forward line in place of Jack Owens.

Laois (MF v Meath): Thomas McCann; Michael Dowling, Sean O'Flynn, Daniel Comerford; Colin Slevin, Seamus Lacey, Gary Saunders; Robert Tyrrell, Diarmuid Whelan; Alan Kinsella, Niall Dunne, Ronan Coffey; Mark Barry, Ciaran Comerford, Dean Brophy.




