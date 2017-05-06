McCarthy wasn't poached, says Douglas manager 06 May 2017





Sarsfields' Cian McCarthy.

Douglas hurling boss Willie Coveney has dispelled rumours that Cian McCarthy was approached about joining them from Sarsfields.

The controversial transfer went through earlier this year, just a few weeks after former Tipperary star Shane Bourke also joined Douglas from his native JK Brackens.

“There were rumours going around Cork at the time [about Cian seeking a transfer], but nothing that we thought was any way concrete,” Coveney explained to the Irish Examiner.

“There are still a lot of rumours out there, the usual thing about our club approaching him. Cian approached us. There was no long chasing process out of us, as what has been gossiped around Cork. It was an unfortunate situation below [in Sars] from his and the club’s point of view. Once he decided he was leaving, we were delighted he chose to come to us.

“Cian is friendly with one or two guys here and it came through that. Then I met him. Once he decided he was happy in his own decision with regards Sars, we were delighted to have him. If he was going anywhere, we’d like to have him here. He indicated he was happy to come. He is a fella of great hurling ability. He has come in, trained away and is very easy to get on with. He has fitted in straight away and that has made the whole transferring in a lot easier.”

The former Cork hurler, who is only 27, won four county SHC medals in a glittering career with Sars.