Team news: MLR duo in attack for Carlow 06 May 2017





Mount Leinster Rangers' Paul Coady and Denis Murphy celebrate.

Mount Leinster Rangers' Paul Coady and Denis Murphy celebrate.

Denis Murphy and Paul Coady have been named to start in attack for Carlow ahead of today's Christy Ring Cup quarter-final encounter with Kildare.

The Mount Leinster Rangers duo sat out last Saturday's seventeen-point hammering of Mayo due to injury and were expected to miss out again this weekend but have recovered in time to face the Lilywhites in Newbridge.

The return of Murphy and Coady is a major boost for the Barrowsiders, however, Colm Bonnar's charges will be without former captain Seamus Murphy (broken hand bone) and Craig Wall, who is suspended after being sent off the last day.

Carlow (Christy Ring Cup v Kildare): James Carroll; Alan Corcoran, Paul Doyle, Gary Bennett; Richard Coady, David English, Diarmuid Byrne; Jack Kavanagh, Richard Kelly; John Michael Nolan, Martin Kavanagh, James Doyle; Denis Murphy, Jack Murphy, Paul Coady.

Subs: Damien Jordan, Andrew Casey, Chris Nolan, Dion Wall, Eddie Byrne, Eoin Nolan, Eoin Redmond, Gerard Coady, James O'Hara, Ross Smithers, Sean Whelan.