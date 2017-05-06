Tipp All-Ireland winner loses father in farm accident 06 May 2017





David Kennedy in action for Tipperary in 2000.

Former Tipperary All-Ireland winner David Kennedy has been left heartbroken after his father died in a farm accident yesterday.

Seven-four-year-old Tom Kennedy from Clogheraily, near the village of Loughmore in mid-Tipperary, had been working on land reclamation when the tragedy occurred around midday. His wife Maureen died in March of last year and the couple had five children - David, John, Philip Noel and Anne.

David was centre back on the Tipperary team that beat Galway in the 2001 All-Ireland hurling final and later lined out for the Kildare hurlers. He still plays both hurling and football for Loughmore-Castleiney, whose Tipperary SFC first round match against Eire Og Annacarty-Donohill was postponed last evening as a mark of respect.

The deceased was a long-standing club member and was also well-known in farming and drama circles. Loughmore-Castleiney PRO Pat Healy described the accident, which is believed to have involved a tractor and a trailer, as a 'terrible tragedy'.