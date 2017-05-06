Gaelic football 'depresses' Bradley 06 May 2017





Eoin Bradley in action for Derry.

Eoin Bradley says Gaelic football has becoming depressing to watch.

The former Derry sharpshooter, who will seek soccer glory with Coleraine in this afternoon’s Irish Cup final against Linfield at Windsor Park, has been soured by the ultra-defensive tactics which have become a feature of the sport he once excelled in.

“Gaelic football has turned into a depression,” Bradley told the Irish News.

“Every time I go on to the pitch to play a match, there are 14 men behind the ball. It just depresses me. You used to have two men hanging off you and that was okay, but it’s got worse.

“Gaelic football is just defence, defence, defence. I just get scundered watching it. Every team’s doing it, every single team. There aren’t many players out there now where you’d say: ‘I’d pay to watch that man’.”