RTE to bridge 70-year gap with New York commentary 06 May 2017





Marty Morrissey.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Marty Morrissey.©INPHO/James Crombie.

RTE Radio will provide live coverage of tomorrow evening’s Connacht SFC preliminary round clash between New York and Sligo from Gaelic Park.

It will be the national broadcaster’s first time to provide live radio coverage of a GAA game from the Big Apple since Michael O’Hehir commentated on the famous 1947 All-Ireland football final between Cavan and Kerry at the Polo Grounds.

RTE have sent Marty Morrissey over to commentate on the first game of the 2017 championship, with New York GAA stalwart Pat Donoghue on co-commentary duty.