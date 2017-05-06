Galway SFC throws in on Thursday 06 May 2017





The Corofin team huddle before their Connacht club SFC final victory over St Brigid's at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Twenty teams will go to post in the race for the Frank Fox Cup which gets underway next week.

All eyes will be on five-in-a-row chasing Corofin who begin their title defence against Cortoon Shamrocks next Sunday evening. Last year’s runners-up Salthill/Knocknacarra will face Milltown in the first part of the Tuam Stadium double bill.

The meeting of St. Michael’s and Leitir Mor in Pearse Stadium next Thursday evening will get the championship underway.

Galway SFC first round fixtures:

Thursday, May 11th:

St Michael’s v Leitir Mór 7.45pm Pearse Stadium

Saturday, May 13th:

Annaghdown v Killererin 5.15pm Tuam Stadium;

Mountbellew Moylough v An Cheathru Rua 7.15pm Pearse Stadium

Sunday, May 14th:

Killannin v Tuam Stars 2pm Pearse Stadium;

Caherlistrane v Barna 2.15pm Corofin;

Caltra v St. James’ 3pm Kenny Park;

Salthill-Knocknacarra v Milltown 3.45pm Tuam Stadium;

Moycullen v Michéal Breathnach 3.45pm Pearse Stadium;

Monivea-Abbey v Kilconly 4.45pm Kenny Park;

Cortoon Shamrocks v Corofin 5.30pm Tuam Stadium