Vernon: Geezer might have to shout louder from the stand

06 May 2017

Armagh manager Kieren McGeeney.
©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Charlie Vernon doesn’t think Kieran McGeeney’s 12-week ban will disrupt Armagh’s championship preparations.

The Orchard County boss will be banished to the stands for the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Down on June 4 after deciding not to appeal the suspension he incurred for alleged verbal abuse of linesman Joe McQuillan during last month’s Allianz League win over Antrim.

“Well I haven’t noticed him gone yet!” Vernon remarked to the Irish Examiner at the launch of the 2017 Ulster SFC in Derry on Thursday night.

“He has been at all the training I’ve been to. He might just have to shout that bit louder if he is shouting from the stands.”

The full back continued: “Listen, the impact of that hasn’t been felt yet, really. We leave those things to Kieran and the county board.

“Kieran hasn’t discussed those things with us, we haven’t discussed it with him. I just try to keep my head down and work hard. That’s the view most of the players would be taking in preparing for the match.” 




Most Read Stories

Tipp All-Ireland winner loses father in farm accident

Gaelic football 'depresses' Bradley

RTE to bridge 70-year gap with New York commentary

The joys of being a GAA volunteer...

McCarthy wasn't poached, says Douglas manager

Vernon: Geezer might have to shout louder from the stand


Android app on Google Play