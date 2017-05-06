Vernon: Geezer might have to shout louder from the stand 06 May 2017





Armagh manager Kieren McGeeney.

Charlie Vernon doesn’t think Kieran McGeeney’s 12-week ban will disrupt Armagh’s championship preparations.

The Orchard County boss will be banished to the stands for the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Down on June 4 after deciding not to appeal the suspension he incurred for alleged verbal abuse of linesman Joe McQuillan during last month’s Allianz League win over Antrim.

“Well I haven’t noticed him gone yet!” Vernon remarked to the Irish Examiner at the launch of the 2017 Ulster SFC in Derry on Thursday night.

“He has been at all the training I’ve been to. He might just have to shout that bit louder if he is shouting from the stands.”

The full back continued: “Listen, the impact of that hasn’t been felt yet, really. We leave those things to Kieran and the county board.

“Kieran hasn’t discussed those things with us, we haven’t discussed it with him. I just try to keep my head down and work hard. That’s the view most of the players would be taking in preparing for the match.”