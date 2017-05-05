Team news: Huge blow for Lilywhites as club comes first for Reidy brothers 05 May 2017





David Reidy makes a clean catch for Kildare against Meath in the Walsh Cup at Pairc Tailteann David Reidy makes a clean catch for Kildare against Meath in the Walsh Cup at Pairc Tailteann

Kildare will have do without David and Michael Reidy for tomorrow's Christy Ring Cup quarter-final clash against Carlow in Newbridge.

The brothers will be lining out for their club Dromin Athlacca against Dromcollogher Broadford in the opening round of the Limerick county intermediate hurling championship on Saturday instead.

The absence of the Reidy's from the match-day squad represents a huge blow to Joe Quaid's Lilywhites. David is their leading scorer in the championship to date with 0-24 (0-13 v Mayo, 0-11 v Wicklow) while Michael has played an important role in defence.

Kildare (Christy Ring Cup v Carlow): Paul Dermody; Cian Forde, John Doran, Conor Gordon; Paudie Ryan, Mark Moloney, Niall O Muineachain; Ross Bergin, Paul Divilly; Chris Bonus, Brian Byrne, Mick Purcell; Jack Sheridan, Richie Ryan, John Mulhall.

Subs: Paddy McKenna, Dinny Stapleton, Shane Ryan, Sean Gainey, Peter Moran, Dylan Brereton, Shane Walsh, Paddy Moloney, Cathal Derivan, Tadgh Forde, Aidan Ryan.